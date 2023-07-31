Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers

By Julie Steenhuysen CHICAGO (Reuters) -Quest Diagnostics on Monday launched the first direct-to-consumer blood test to detect abnormal levels of beta amyloid, a key Alzheimer's disease protein that can appear years before dementia symptoms arise. The $399 test, called AD-Detect, uses the same technology as a blood test the company began selling for use by doctors in early 2022. "One of the advantages of having an amyloid test is that it lets you know, potentially years in advance of even being symptomatic, that you are at risk for Alzheimer's," said Dr. Michael Racke, Quest's medical director...

Science