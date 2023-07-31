Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers

By Julie Steenhuysen CHICAGO (Reuters) -Quest Diagnostics on Monday launched the first direct-to-consumer blood test to detect abnormal levels of beta amyloid, a key Alzheimer's disease protein that can appear years before dementia symptoms arise. The $399 test, called AD-Detect, uses the same technology as a blood test the company began selling for use by doctors in early 2022. "One of the advantages of having an amyloid test is that it lets you know, potentially years in advance of even being symptomatic, that you are at risk for Alzheimer's," said Dr. Michael Racke, Quest's medical director...
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, acting as governor with Phil Murphy out of the country, is hospitalized
July 31, 2023
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver was hospitalized and will be “unable to discharge the duties of acting governor,” a position she temporarily took over after Gov. Phil Murphy left for vacation last week, the governor’s office said Monday. Senate President Nicholas Scutari assumed the duties of acting governor Monday morning. According to the New Jersey state constitution, the lieutenant governor fills in as acting governor when the governor is not in the state. If the lieutenant governor is unable to do so, the Senate President takes over. “I want to extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Govern...
Ron DeSantis’ book earned him at least $1.1 million — but he remains landless and saddled with student loan debt: disclosure
July 31, 2023
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earned at least $1.1 million from his new book, more than tripling his personal wealth from last year, according to a new federal disclosure filing.
DeSantis’s book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival,” earned him between $1.1 million and $6 million in combined royalties and advances, according to the public financial disclosure report released Monday, which confirmed DeSantis’s income boost that Insider reported from his separate Florida Commission on Ethics filing last month.
In 2022, DeSantis’ net worth was less than $319,000, according to Insider, meaning that DeSantis more than tripled his wealth with the book income, adding to his State of Florida salary ranging between $100,000 to $1 million, according to the federal filing. DeSantis’s governor’s salary was previously reported at $141,400.20.
A requirement for all presidential candidates, the federal public financial disclosure report provides a glimpse into presidential hopefuls’ personal finances and investments. It only requires candidates to disclose their assets and liabilities in broad ranges. DeSantis had requested — and received — an extension to file his report.
DeSantis’ federal report also indicated that the Florida governor is still paying off a student loan up to $15,000, and he does not own personal real estate.
Notably, his wife, Casey DeSantis, who is a driving force behind her husband's campaign, reported no income or assets — a detail that was not included in his recent personal financial disclosure from Florida.
DeSantis has drastically cut his campaign staff in recent weeks. His main Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, still hasn’t filed his latest personal financial disclosure, while he simultaneously faces several legal challenges, Raw Story reported.
Trump’s most recent financial disclosure, however, shows the former president remains many orders of magnitude more wealthy than DeSantis, who is running a distant second to Trump in 2024 Republican presidential nomination polls.
Jack Smith's prosecution of war criminals has readied him for Trump’s tactics: experts
July 31, 2023
Before being named the special counsel tasked with investigating Donald Trump, Jack Smith in his role as an international war crimes prosecutor gained unique insight into the authoritarian leader’s playbook for beating criminal charges that the former president is currently using, a geopolitics expert writes for The New York Times.
Smith, during his work at The Hague and at the International Criminal Court, was involved in the prosecution of political leaders who sought to shield themselves from justice by rallying their supporters with the threat of violence or unrest.
Princeton University professor of politics and international affairs Gary J. Bass writes for The New York Times that Trump’s incendiary rhetoric against Smith and other law enforcement officials investigating him fit a pattern that those involved in prosecuting political figures have to contend with.
Bass writes, “There are two competing visions of national and international justice at play in Mr. Smith’s investigation of Mr. Trump. One is the lofty principle that even presidents and prime ministers must answer to the law. The other is the reality that such powerful leaders can try to secure their own impunity by decrying justice as a sham and rallying their followers, threatening instability and violent backlash.
"These tensions have defined the history of international war crimes prosecutions; they marked Mr. Smith’s achievements in court; they are already at play in Mr. Trump’s attempts to thwart the rule of law.”
Trump has repeatedly made incendiary remarks against Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, among others.
Bass writes that from “From Kenya to Kosovo, Mr. Smith presumably knows all too well how an indicted politician can mobilize his loyalists to defy and obstruct a prosecution,” and that Trump is following their playbook to the letter, likening Trump’s comparison of FBI agents investigating him to the Gestapo to the methods other authoritarian leaders use to skirt justice.
Bass concludes that “Mr. Trump will find that Mr. Smith has dealt with the likes of him — and worse — before. The American prosecutor is well equipped to pursue the vision of a predecessor Robert H. Jackson, the eloquent Supreme Court justice who served as the U.S. chief prosecutor at Nuremberg, who declared in his opening address there: “Civilization asks whether law is so laggard as to be utterly helpless to deal with crimes of this magnitude by criminals of this order of importance.”
