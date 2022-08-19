Questions emerge about Mar-a-Lago security after Donald Trump's attorney makes a curious claim

Former President Donald Trump claims the documents confiscated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) were all "'declassified' and in 'secure storage'” at his Mar-a-Lago.

However, according to Yahoo! News, one of the attorneys representing the former president didn't express the same level of confidence in how "secure" the storage unit was where the documents had been stored.

On Thursday, August 18, Christina Bobb appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham where she weighed in with details about the storage unit.

“It was a locked door, and getting back down into the basement, there’s security, you can’t just walk down there,” Bobb said on Thursday. “Only certain members of staff can get there, and then there’s only one key.”

"Was there a limited number who had access to that storage room?" Ingraham asked to which Bobb replied, "Yes... Mar-a-Lago is secure.. just getting on to the compound is hard... Only certain members of staff can get down there.. It’s a very limited number of people that can get down there."

Despite Bobb's arguments, the news outlet notes:

"Certain types of documents ― especially the highly sensitive files reportedly sought by the Justice Department at Mar-a-Lago ― require extremely rigorous security measures, more than a lock and limited access to certain members of staff. Some may even require what’s known as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF)."

According to NewsNation, Trump's area where the documents were stored has been described as “'a storage room off an interior hallway near the pool' with 'boxes everywhere.'”

Social media users quickly chimed in with their reactions to the contradictory posts. "Sure a Chinese spy once got in, but 'Mar-a-Lago is secure,'" tweeted CREW research director, Robert Maguire. "And don’t worry, 'only certain members of staff' at the resort—which routinely hires foreign guest workers—have access to the area where the former president stashed highly classified materials."

Another user tweeted, "Remember when we used to be astonished when @rudygiuliani would incriminate himself & Trump on Fox News or reveal new information against the interest of his client? Bobb: Hold my beer."

