Quiche la reine? King Charles picks 'Coronation Quiche' to crown celebrations

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles and his wife Camilla have picked a recipe for "Coronation Quiche" for celebrations to be held next month when they are crowned, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. The dish, featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon, is a nod to Coronation Chicken, a curry and mayonnaise-based dish which was invented for the 1953 coronation of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II that is still enjoyed today. The palace said on its website that the dish had been chosen personally by Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, and was "easily adapted to different tastes and pr...