Woman accuses Black man of stealing her son's phone -- and curses him out when she learns her son had it the whole time

A woman accused Ya'shear Bryant of stealing her young son's iPhone while they were shopping at a California Walmart, only to later discover that her son had simply misplaced it. The incident was captured on video by Bryant, The Grio reports.

"I know I'm Black with tattoos, so she automatically assumes I have it," Bryant says in the video.

"She runs up to me and says, 'Excuse me, you have my son's phone?'" he continues. "I pull my phone out and tell her I do not, as well as my money and my ID, and tell her who I am, and I do not steal."

"The only reason I'm not leaving," he says, "is because I don't have the phone. That's why I'm not leaving."

After walking back in the store, Bryant complains to a store employee about the woman's harassment of him.

"I'm dealing with this woman's irateness," he tells the store employee, "because her son can't be responsible for a phone. That's not my fault. But being racially profiled? That's gonna be hers."

The woman's son then walks in, holding his phone.

"Her son found it in the car," said Bryant. "Now, I'm gonna press charges."

When he asked the woman for her name, she told him to "go f**k himself."

Watch the video below: