Rainy season floods hit greater Jakarta, displacing thousands
Floods in Jakarta - Indonesian rescuers swim through a flooded neighbourhood to help residents to evacuate their places following heavy rains. Floods inundated parts of the Indonesian capital and its surrounding towns on Saturday following heavy rain overnight, displacing thousands of people. - Donal Husni/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Floods inundated parts of the Indonesian capital and its surrounding towns on Saturday following heavy rain overnight, displacing thousands of people.

In Jakarta, some homes were submerged under 2 metres of water and vehicles were swept away on the streets, television footage showed.

At least 139 neighbourhoods in Jakarta, home to about 10 million people, were affected and more than nearly 1,400 people were displaced, said Sabdo Kurnianto, the head of the city's civil protection agency.

There were no reports of fatalities.

"In my neighbourhood, water is almost submerging entire homes," said Jakarta resident Arsya Deva.

Citizens went to social media to report about families being trapped in their homes and awaiting rescue.

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season from October to April.