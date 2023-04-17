Ralph Yarl released from hospital and recovering at home in Kansas City, father says
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl's medical bills and other expenses. - GoFundMe screenshot/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The father of a 16-year-old Kansas City student who was shot Thursday in the Northland said his son, Ralph Yarl, is home from the hospital. Paul Yarl on Monday morning told The Kansas City Star that Ralph, a junior at Staley High School, was released from the hospital on Sunday. He is now back home with his mother, a nurse, who is taking off time from work to care for her son, Yarl said. “He continues to improve. He’s responsive and he’s making good progress,” Yarl said. Ralph spent three nights in the hospital after he was shot after going to the wrong home to pick up his y...