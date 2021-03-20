Rand Paul whines woman insisted he wear a mask during gym visit
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) continues to complain about wearing masks as a COVID-19 precaution.

"I was on the treadmill the other day and some Karen goes and tells the people 'he's on a treadmill and he's running without a mask.' Is this the world we're going to live in, where everyone is reporting everyone and the Gestapo is going to come arrest you?" Paul asked during an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

The Kentucky Republican also attacked Dr. Tony Fauci.

Paul has been a prominent critics of masks, even after his rejection of the precaution likely resulted in the lawmaker contracting coronavirus.