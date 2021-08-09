Rand Paul slammed for anti-vax ‘mass murder’ manifesto: ‘They can’t arrest all of us'

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is being heavily criticized after recording a video urging Americans to ignore CDC coronavirus guidance by not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks, and for promoting his dangerous, life-threatening perspective as a patriotic act of civil disobedience.

“It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest all of us," declares the anti-vaxx Republican who promotes himself as a medical doctor but was the first Senator to contract COVID.

"They can't keep all your kids home from school," Paul says in his video, which appeared originally in text form as an op-ed on Fox News but received little notice last week. "They can't keep every government building closed – although I've got a long list of ones they should."

The Kentucky Senator is making things up. Children are returning to in-person classroom learning and the CDC fully supports this, as do the top teachers' unions – despite the likelihood it will increase the rate of transmission and number of coronavirus cases.

"We don't have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again," Paul declares, swinging at policies that do not exist.

"Nancy Pelosi — you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs," Paul threatens. "We have all either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screening and testing so you can continue your drunk with power rein over the Capitol."

He never in the video says who "we" are.

Paul has consistently maintained that those who have had COVID-19 are immune to it and do not need to be vaccinated, but studies show those who have recovered but refuse to be vaccinated are more than twice as likely to contract the deadly disease again.

Republican turned Democrat Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and activist, posted Sen. Paul's video to social media:

Rand Paul today: “It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest all of us .. No one should follow the CDC." He then says he will introduce amendments to defund any govt agency that seeks to enforce CDC guidelines, including schools. pic.twitter.com/PYOQtKDYBN

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 9, 2021

It is sparking outage at the Kentucky Senator who claims he is "not a career politician."

It's beyond madness at this point. It's mass murder now.

— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) August 9, 2021

Why the fuck is Rand Paul telling parents to ignore the CDC, after children's COVID hospitalizations just jumped 118% in Kentucky?

— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 9, 2021

Don't take medical advice from a "doctor" that is so incompetent that he was one of the first people in the country to contract Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/hEcssKy7eP

— Alt Spec (@SpecAlt) August 9, 2021

Rand Paul is saying this... Ignore science, and doctors and just listen to me I don't think so Paul. You are an idiot trumper who has eroded our democracy to fit your agenda of power, control, and money

— More Or Les (@LesHailYes) August 9, 2021

@RandPaul You need to be arrested for your defiance and your refusal to adhere to public health emergency guidance and for endangering people with your MIS-INFORMATION. It is NOT free speech when you are holding a public position and use your position to endanger those you serve

— Sandy Stewart (@CoachSandyS) August 9, 2021

The senator from Kentucky now works for Vladimir Putin.

- Senator John McCain on the Senate floor. — Democracy's my jam (@BlueGirlRules1) August 9, 2021

Everyone thinks, oh @RandPaul he's just an oddity, the fringiest of the fringe, you know the family has always been...BUT. NO. This man is the avatar of today's @GOP. Pro-pandemic. Team #COVID19. https://t.co/sM5iApX5UK

— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) August 9, 2021

It's almost as if Red Paul is working for the man he hand-delivered a letter tohttps://t.co/b3ZnMGyeuq

— Info Vacuum (@VacuumInfo) August 9, 2021

Sen Paul grew up in a family which made its living in the neo-nazi newsletter business. of course didn't fall far from the tree. https://t.co/nhCpE5TbLe

— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 9, 2021

Rand Paul should at the very least be censured for this. https://t.co/1bw7uNIS7H

— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) August 9, 2021

Rand Paul is a failure as a Senator, a doctor and a human being.

— 🌸Peggy B🌸 (@PegLulu2) August 9, 2021