Rare Beatles collectibles being auctioned from Julian Lennon’s collection
British pop group the Beatles, from left, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney in 1967.. - Hulton Archive/Getty Images North America/TNs

Beatles for sale. A live and internet auction is underway, featuring items that once belonged to John Lennon and were left to his eldest son, Julian Lennon. Those pieces of pop culture history include a cape worn by the former Beatle in the film “Help!,” a coat Lennon wore in “Magical Mystery Tour” and a trio of guitars plucked by the “Starting Over” singer. The “Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection” auction, being curated by Julien’s Auction House, also includes Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for the 1968 song “Hey Jude.” That tune was inspired by the tribulations of Julian Lennon, whose...