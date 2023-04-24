LONDON (Reuters) - Six highly rare first edition collections of William Shakespeare’s plays will go on show in London next week in what auction house Christie's says will be the largest display of the works in Britain. The exhibition, which marks the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s First Folio in 1623, runs in Christie's London showroom from May 2 until May 26. The copies will then go back to their owners. The editions were compiled by Shakespeare's friends and published seven years after his death. They contain 36 of the 37 plays he wrote, arranged for the first time as ...
Rare outing for six Shakespeare’s First Folio copies in London
April 24, 2023, 7:12 PM ET