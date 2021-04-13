Raúl Castro is slated to step down from the Communist Party. Is Cuba in for a change?
For the first time in over five decades, a leader without the last name Castro is expected to take the helm of Cuba's ruling party as officials try to usher through a generational leadership change amid a crushing economic crisis. Raul Castro is expected to step down as the Communist Party's first secretary general, considered the most powerful political position on the island, during the organization's Eighth Congress, which is slated to begin Friday. The transition comes at Cuba's most trying moment in years. The island is the throes of its worst economic contraction since the collapse of th...