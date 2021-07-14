Raúl Castro reappears in emergency meeting prompted by protests in Cuba
Raul Castro speaks during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Cuba's revolution on January 1, 2019, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. - Xinhua/Zuma Press/TNS

Raúl Castro, the octogenarian leader who is still the ultimate authority in Cuba, came out of retirement to attend an emergency meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo to deal with the islandwide protests that have shaken the six-decade-old regime. The meeting, reported by the official Communist Party daily Granma, took place on Sunday, the day a massive popular uprising against the government erupted in several Cuban cities, including Havana. It is unclear why Granma waited till Monday to publish the information. The paper repeated accusations by Cuba’s handpicked president, Miguel Díaz-Ca...