Raúl Castro says he will step down, marking end of era as Cuba faces economic crisis
The 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party starting Friday will end over six decades of the government of Fidel and Raul Castro, giving way to a new generation. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/TNS

Sixty-two years after leading a guerrilla army out of the mountain jungles of Cuba and helping his brother, Fidel Castro, impose communist rule over the island, Raúl Castro on Friday said he will relinquish his hold on formal power in the nation’s affairs. As has been widely expected, Raúl Castro, 89, said he was stepping down as head of the Cuban Communist Party, the island’s dominant political force, during a subdued opening session of the body’s Eighth Congress in Havana. In remarks during an address to delegates in Havana’s convention center, Raúl Castro announced he would not seek to reta...