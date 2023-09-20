Raw Story job openings

NIGHT AND WEEKEND NEWSWRITER (remote work)



Raw Story is seeking an enterprising newswriter to cover breaking news in national politics, criminal justice, midterm elections, social justice and extremism for an evening and weekend news shift (3-11 p.m. ET / 12-8 p.m. PT). The successful candidate will have excellent writing skills, familiarity and interest in U.S. politics and experience writing for a news site or reporting. News writers are expected to write several short articles each shift.

Requirements:

Ability to find new stories and different angles about events and issues mainstream media has yet to surface

A deep knowledge and interest in the breaking news cycle

Strong news judgment, with at least two years of experience writing breaking news

Ability to handle writing a high volume of news stories

Familiarity with social media channels and story promotion

Ability to work independently nights and weekends

In addition to a competitive salary, the job includes health insurance with a minimal employee contribution and a 401k with a 3% match and 3% employer contribution.

Raw Story, a progressive news website founded in 2004, has published over 240,000 articles. Raw Story reporters and editors have gone on to work for The New York Times, Bloomberg, and Politico. Its reporters are represented by the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, the same union that represents the Washington Post.

Raw Story is expanding its original reporting and subscription program. Recent investigations have focused on homegrown extremism, which went largely ignored by the mainstream media until the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Raw Story's domestic extremism coverage has been the focus of recent articles in Editor & Publisher. In 2022, E&P celebrated Raw Story’s Jordan Green’s courageous reporting in the feature article, “At the Front Lines, on the Homefront — Domestic extremism deserves astute, relentless coverage, but there are few journalists on the beat.” Green also appeared on the magazine’s podcast (“Behind Raw Story’s progressive mission”). In 2021, a Raw Story report by Daniel Newhauser broke the story on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's use of the state airplane for non-official purposes, which resulted in criminal investigations and was a finalist for a 2022 Society of Professional Journalists' Freedom of Information Award. In 2022, Raw Story won the first place EPPY Award for an opinion piece by Dakota Adams, son of Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes, titled "How I left the far right." Raw Story investigative reporter Jordan Green also won the Fair Media Council's 2023 Folio award for his coverage of the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot.

To apply, please send a resume and links to at least three published articles to: editor@rawstory.com.