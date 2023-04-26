Recession? GM's strong Q1 numbers don't point to one despite fears
Mary Barra, chair and CEO of the General Motors Company, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2, 2022. - Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images North America/TNS

Recession concerns may be weighing on consumer minds, but General Motors Co. showed Tuesday those fears aren’t affecting its sales or financial performance. Powered by a successful first three months of the year, the Detroit automaker outperformed Wall Street expectations in its first-quarter earnings. And it increased guidance for the year, upping its adjusted earnings before taxes target to between $11 billion and $13 billion, an improvement over the previous outlook of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion. The results are the first glimpse into a crucial year for GM and crosstown rivals Ford Moto...