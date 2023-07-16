Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Europe and Asia
California's Rabbit Fire has scorched over 7,500 acres amid brutally high temperatures

Rome (AFP) - Tens of millions of people were battling dangerously high temperatures around the world on Sunday as record heat forecasts hung over parts of the United States, Europe and Asia, in the latest example of the threat from global warming. A powerful heatwave stretching from California to Texas was expected to peak, according to the US National Weather Service, which warned of an "extremely hot and dangerous weekend". Daytime highs were forecast to range between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in the west. Arizona's state capital Phoenix recorded 16 straight days above 109F (...