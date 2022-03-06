Refugees from Ukraine now approaching 1 million in Poland alone
A girl waits for train transfer at Warsaw Central Railway Station to another city for temporary settlement after millions of refugees escape from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
A girl waits for train transfer at Warsaw Central Railway Station to another city for temporary settlement after millions of refugees escape from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

According to Poland's Border Guard, around 922,400 refugees from Ukraine have crossed into Poland since the start of the war in Ukraine.

On Saturday alone, 129,000 people crossed the border, the authorities tweeted on Sunday, while on Sunday, 39,800 had already entered the country by mid-morning.

According to data from the Polish Foreign Ministry, the majority of the refugees are Ukrainian citizens, though citizens of Uzbekistan, Belarus, India, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, the US and several other countries have also been recorded.

A child holds a toy outside a temporary refugee tent in Przemysl. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fled through the Medyka-Shehyni border following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hesther Ng/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa