Regional human-rights group will weigh in on the death of Cuban dissident Oswaldo Paya
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is getting ready to release a much anticipated, decade-long investigation into the death of Cuban opposition member Oswaldo Paya, killed in a car crash in 2012 that family members and activists suspect was provoked by Cuban state security agents. The U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States, Frank Mora, told The Miami Herald the commission, an autonomous branch of the regional organization, is about to publish the report as part of renewed efforts to address the human-rights situation on the island. “The work done by the Inter-America...