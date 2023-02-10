Rep. George Santos blames Long Island GOP for his college claims
George Santos sits in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. - SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. George Santos says he only said he went to college because Long Island Republicans would never have endorsed his candidacy if they knew he had just a high school diploma. “I would have never gotten the nomination from Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” he told Newsmax. “To say that I deceived, and (ran) a campaign of deception is just not fair. That’s just a political spin.” Santos admits concocting degrees from New York University’s business school and Baruch College, where he also claimed he was a star volleyball player. He did not explain why he said he had a graduate d...