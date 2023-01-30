Rep. George Santos vows to cooperate with ethics probe after meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy

"It's pretty clear where we are, but what are we stumbling into with the combination of disinformation, people at events he's calling in to with gallows and God signs, gallows means one thing, right?" said Wallace. "The unabashed enthusiasm and embrace of the right-wing militias and the elevation of the elected officials closest to them, Marjorie Taylor Greene, [Andy] biggs, [Matt] Gatez, et cetera."

"The guns, God and the extremist violence that's being put out here is a dangerous mix that we see in international terrorism," said former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi. "I hate to keep bringing it up, but it's so analogous, Nicolle. The pastors out there who we see video clips of on social media who literally, literally from the pulpit are equating Democrats with demons. Wow. The God and gallows thing, yeah, that's legit. That's where they're coming from."

He related it to extremists wrapping themselves in a "perverted version of Christianity where the only possible political party that God would possibly be on the side of is the GOP. As if He or She or Them cares about American politics."

He recalled a recent trip where Trump went to a fast food place and the staff asked if they could pray for him and with him. It's not something Trump actually cares about, he said.

"That is a dangerous mix that we see in violent Islamic jihad," the counter-intelligence expert explained. "Are we headed toward a kind of jihad in a culture war where only one side can be righteous and the other side is the infidel? That's where I see this going."

Figliuzzi has warned that local law enforcement is woefully ill-equipped to handle such domestic terrorism.

