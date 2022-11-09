Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York governor’s race
Kathy Hochul gestures as she speaks to supporters during an election night event at at the Capitale in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Rep. Lee Zeldin conceded to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday afternoon, about 13 hours after The Associated Press called New York’s tighter-than-expected race for governor. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term,” Zeldin said in a statement. “This race was a once-in-a-generation campaign, with a very close margin in the bluest of blue states.” “Those controlling Albany should take note,” he added. Zeldin, a crime-focused Long Island Republican who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden,...