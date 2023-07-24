Repatriation flights head for Greece as wildfires force tourists to flee

By Fedja Grulovic RHODES, Greece (Reuters) - Wildfires burned across Greece on Monday, forcing people to be evacuated from a beach on the island of Corfu while tourists crowded an airport on Rhodes after thousands fled hotels and resorts at the weekend. Fires burning since Wednesday on Rhodes forced the evacuation of 19,000 people over the weekend as an inferno reached coastal resorts on the island's southeastern coast. Rhodes and Corfu are among Greece's top destinations for tourists mainly from Britain and Germany. "We are in the seventh day of the fire and it hasn't been controlled," Rhodes...