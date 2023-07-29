Report: Extremists from Germany in war zone to fight for Russia
Hooded demonstrators stand in clouds of smoke during a left-wing demonstration on the occasion of the sentencing of left-wing extremists was banned. Dozens of extremists from Germany have travelled to the war zone since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry said in response to a question from the newspaper Die Welt. Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Dozens of extremists from Germany have travelled to the war zone since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry said in response to a question from the newspaper Die Welt. The report in the Sunday edition of the newspaper seen in advance by dpa quotes the ministry as saying that the security authorities have registered the departure of 61 people "who have a connection to extremism or politically motivated crime." In the case of 39 people, there were actual indications that they had left the country "with the intention of participating in hostilities." ...