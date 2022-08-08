Report: Journalist keeps Orbán from capsizing in inflatable dinghy
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at a press conference in Budapest. Marton Monus/dpa

A local journalist rescued visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán off the coast of Croatia when his rubber dinghy lost air and threatened to go under, according to media reports Monday.

The incident happened over the weekend in a bay on the island of Vis on the Dalmatian coast.

"His inflatable boat broke, so I brought him, his wife and his bodyguard to shore," journalist Boris Vrkic told the daily Slobodna Dalmacija.

Vrkic, who used to work for Slobodna Dalmacija, also took a photo showing him in his boat with the Hungarian politician.

Orbán was in good spirits despite the mishap and went off for a dinner at a seafood restaurant, Vrkic continued.

The 59-year-old right-wing populist politician, who recently made headlines for appearing at a meeting of supporters of former US President Donald Trump in Texas, usually spends his summer vacations on the Croatian coast.