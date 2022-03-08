Kings owner Vivek Ranadive making bid to purchase Chelsea FC from Russian oligarch: report
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive sits courtside during a January 2020 game against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on January 15, 2020, in Sacramento, California. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America/TNS

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has yet to find the formula for success in the NBA, but maybe he will find his footing in the English Premier League. Ranadive reportedly wants to purchase Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who announced last week he plans to sell the club. Sources told Sportico that Ranadive is "putting the final touches" on a bid for the London-based soccer team. Ranadive was seen sitting in his usual courtside seat during the Kings' game against the New York Knicks on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, but team officials declined to comment on the Sportico repor...