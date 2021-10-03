Reports: 8 dead as small plane crashes into building near Milan

A firefighter inspects the damage at the scene where a light airplane crashed into an empty office building. According to Italian media reports, the pilot and all five passengers were killed in the accident. Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

A light aircraft has crashed into an empty office building in Milan shortly after take-off, leaving eight people dead.

According to initial information from the fire brigade, the pilot, another crew member and six passengers were killed in the accident on Sunday. A child was among the victims, Italian media reported.

The tourist plane took off from Milan Linate airport and crashed just a few kilometres later on its way to Olbia in Sardinia.

The building then caught fire and was heavily damaged. No people had been staying there because of renovation work.

The reason for the crash was initially unclear.

Witnesses reported that one of the aircraft's engines had caught fire and the plane then went down in a dive, with no apparent manoeuvres.

"The impact was devastating," Carlo Cardinali of the Milan fire brigade said, according to the ANSA news agency. "So far we have only been able to find one body."