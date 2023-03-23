'Reprehensible' and 'disgraceful': House Democrat scorches GOP book bans and 'Parental Bill of Rights'

Far-right pundits at Fox News and Newsmax TV have had a lot to say about "cancel culture" and "woke" progressives they claim are trying to shut down conservatives they disagree with. And many Democrats, in response, have stressed that it is far-right MAGA Republicans — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who are trying to abolish, from public schools, books with gay or African-American themes that offend them. DeSantis has drawn criticism for banning an advance placement course on Black studies from Florida high schools.

One of the Democrats who is speaking out is Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts). During a Thursday, March 23 speech on the U.S. House floor, McGovern slammed Republicans for pushing book bans in the name of a "Parental Bill of Rights." And he noted that a Florida teacher was "fired for exposing a book-banning spree at the hands of Ron DeSantis that would make the Chinese Communist Party blush."

"Now, I have a few books that Republicans want to ban — too many to go through," the 63-year-old McGovern told fellow House members. "But let me recite a few."

McGovern, who described book bans as "reprehensible" and "disgraceful," went on to cite Kathleen Connors' "The Life of Rosa Parks," Kadir Nelson's "Nelson Mandela" and a book on gay rights activist Harvey Milk as specific examples of books that have come under fire from MAGA Republicans.

The Massachusetts Democrat told House members, "Now, do you notice any pattern here? They want to ban books about Black and brown people, and they want to ban books about LGBTQI+ people. It is sick. It is hateful."

Addressing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California), McGovern added, "What is wrong with them, Mr. Speaker? If you don't like a book, don't let your kid read it. But you don't get to tell the rest of us parents what our kids should be allowed to read. Talk to your kids' teachers. Run for school board. But don't take away money from schools that fall down on the wrong side of the MAGA culture wars."

Watch below or at this link.