GOP planning alternative January 6 'report' to discredit House committee's work: report

On Tuesday, MSNBC reported that House Republicans are discussing plans to draft an alternative "report" on the January 6 Capitol insurrection, to try to discredit the work being done by the Select Committee investigating the matter.

"It was in mid-July when McCarthy declared that House Republicans would 'pursue our own investigation of the facts' surrounding the deadly violence. At a Capitol Hill press conference, the GOP leader added, 'We will make sure we get to the real answers,'" reported Steve Benen. "As we discussed in September, there was little to suggest House Republicans were, in fact, conducting their own probe."

However, there are now reportedly signs the GOP is taking more concrete steps, through Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

"According to Axios' reporting, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, Banks intends to update his Republican colleagues today on the interviews that GOP leadership staff has conducted as part of their unofficial, parallel probe," said the report. "The Indiana congressman, who chairs the Republican Study Committee, also expects to produce some kind of partisan report on the GOP leadership's findings."

READ MORE: 'The committee has broken through Trump's wall' and knows exactly what he did during riot

This comes after Republicans sabotaged their own voice in the official investigation.

A bill that would have created an equally divided bipartisan commission outside of Congress to investigate the matter was derailed in the Senate after opposition from Republicans. After that, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) established a select committee and offered McCarthy appointments, but McCarthy nominated several Trump loyalists who publicly attacked the committee's legitimacy, including Banks himself, prompting Pelosi to veto the picks and McCarthy to boycott the committee altogether. Despite this, Pelosi appointed two Republicans herself, in Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).