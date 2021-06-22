Republican Josh Hawley invoked MLK to grandstand against 'critical race theory.' It did not go well

Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-Mo.) attempt to criticize federal government HR director Kiran Ahuja backfired greatly when Twitter users zeroed in on a number of key contradictory phrases in his speech. Apparently, the Republican lawmaker thought it would be beneficial to invoke the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his speech but Twitter quickly highlighted the grave error he made.

At one point, Hawley weighed in on the idea of critical race theory, suggesting he does not buy concerns about the impacts of exclusion.

He also targeted Ahuja describing her as "a disciple of radical critical theorists." In her new capacity, Hawley believes "she could use her platform to promote radical ideologies that seek to divide, rather than unite the American people."

Hawley then claimed he believes people should be "judged by the content of his character." That line quickly caught the attention of Twitter users who wasted no time using the line against the embattled lawmaker.

Hawley also took to Twitter with remarks doubling down on his stance. He tweeted, "Critical race theory says America is oppressive and our future will be defined by racial division & strife. I reject that prophecy of America's future. I take my stand on the goodness of the American people. I take my stand on hope."

One Twitter user wrote, "Goodness of American people? Here are your "good" people. You are an insurrectionist and history will remember you as such."

Another user also chimed in saying, "It never ceases to amaze me how quickly conservatives can whip their base into a frenzy by creating a bogeyman out of an obscure academic theory, mostly taught in graduate and doctoral courses."