Republican Kehoe open to amending Missouri abortion ban to add exceptions if elected governor

US-NEWS-MOGOV-KEHOE-ABORTION-MCT. - Courtesy Missouri Lieutenant Governor's Office/TNS/TNS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is open to amending the state’s near-total abortion ban to include exceptions for rape and incest if elected governor in 2024. “As governor and the father of three daughters, Kehoe would consider approving legislation brought forward by the General Assembly that contains exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother,” Derek Coats, the Republican’s campaign manager, said in an email to The Kansas City Star this week. Kehoe’s willingness to add exceptions to the law comes as House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat, has emb...