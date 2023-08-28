Republican presidential candidates' threats of US strikes in Mexico spark concerns

A Mexican soldier watches as tons in seized narcotics burn in Mexico, a major point of entry for drugs into the United States that has Republican presidential candidates mulling military strikes on its southern neighbor
Washington (AFP) - As the Republican race for the White House in 2024 ramps up, threats by the party's presidential candidates to launch military strikes on Mexico's drug cartels are being taken increasingly seriously, sparking worries on both sides of the border. In the party's election debate last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- a distant second in the polls to former president Donald Trump -- said that, if elected, he would send US forces in to dismantle Mexican drug labs "on day one." Shortly after the debate, DeSantis doubled down: "When I talk about using the military to take on t...