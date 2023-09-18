Republican presidential hopeful Pence says China close to becoming 'evil empire'

By Tim Reid and Gram Slattery (Reuters) - Former Vice President Mike Pence said China is close to becoming an "evil empire" on Monday as he and fellow Republicans vying for their party's presidential nomination ramp up rhetoric against what they say is America's number one foreign adversary. "China is the greatest strategic and economic threat facing the United States in the 21st Century," Pence said in a speech at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington. "China may not yet be an evil empire – but it is working hard to become one," Pence said. Pence called for increased arms sales to T...

