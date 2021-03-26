Republican brutally mocked for bill allowing Minnesota counties to defect to South Dakota

On Thursday, Minnesota state Rep. Jeremy Munson took to Twitter to promote a piece of legislation that would cut off all the counties in Minnesota west of the Twin Cities, and stick them onto South Dakota instead.

Munson, who is involved in a lawsuit to try to strip Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-MN) of emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, billed this county defection proposal as a chance for Western Minnesota "to join a state that respects Freedom and Liberty."

Munson's suggestion was heavily mocked by commenters on social media, with some people noting they would be on board with the plan if North Dakota would also join in, and others saying he should just move to South Dakota himself if he doesn't like living in Minnesota.



































