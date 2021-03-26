Republican brutally mocked for bill allowing Minnesota counties to defect to South Dakota

YouTube
On Thursday, Minnesota state Rep. Jeremy Munson took to Twitter to promote a piece of legislation that would cut off all the counties in Minnesota west of the Twin Cities, and stick them onto South Dakota instead.
Munson, who is involved in a lawsuit to try to strip Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-MN) of emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, billed this county defection proposal as a chance for Western Minnesota "to join a state that respects Freedom and Liberty."
