Republicans largely ignore Biden killing of top al-Qaeda terrorist while some use it to attack the president

House and Senate Republicans are mostly quiet about President Joe Biden having killed top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, a terrorist who was Osama bin-Laden's second in command. Few gave him credit for taking out the terrorist, despite lauding Donald Trump when he took out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was "a mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks" who was "one of the most sought-after people by the U.S. for over two decades," NBC News reports. Some Republicans offered praise to the men and women in the armed forces, some to the CIA, the agency Biden used to carry out the assassination. And some used the killing of the top al-Qaeda terrorist as an opportunity to attack the President.

Americans paying attention only to Fox News or Republicans on Capitol Hill would have a very different understanding of this critical moment in history.

Matthew Dowd, a former Republican who was a chief strategist on the George W. Bush 2004 presidential campaign, and became a Democrat after Donald Trump was elected, writes, "as I said at the time, too many in the news media were wrong about Biden's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Biden made right decision, and it was managed incredibly well."



He adds, "we are still able to conduct operations against terrorists without having troops there."

A few Republicans took to Twitter to recognize the moment, while ignoring President Biden's achievement – or attacking him.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave Americans who took out the terrorist, Al Zawahiri," wrote House Minority Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. "The Biden admin must provide Congress with a briefing as soon as possible to discuss the resurgence of Al Qaeda in the region following his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan."



Retired reporter Dan Murphy responded, saying: "There were over 1,000 terrorist attacks inside Afghanistan in the final year of our military involvement there. US servicemen and woman died there every year. But no longer."

"Yawn," he added, suggesting he was bored with the Republican leader's remarks.

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) posted one of the most critical responses.



"I’m so proud of our military and Intelligence Community for this successful mission. Al-Zawahiri was an evil man who has been brought to justice. But we did this in spite of @POTUS’ leadership, not because of it."

"His surrender of Afghanistan continues to threaten our security," he added, offering nothing to support the claim.

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) repeatedly praised "the members of our Intelligence Community" but not President Biden.

"This mission also serves as a reminder that al-Qaeda is not gone from Afghanistan as President Biden claimed following his disastrous withdrawal," LaHood charged. "Rising threats from al-Qaeda and other terror orgs must be confronted by the Admin in consultation with Congress to keep America safe."

Spelling the eradicated terrorist's name wrong, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) offered this response: "Amman Al Zawhiri’s death is undoubtedly a win for the world. This truly evil man can do no more harm to anyone. God bless the USA!"

William F. Wechsler of the non-partisan think tank The Atlantic Council calls this "A sense of vindication for Biden and a moment of truth for the Taliban."

"This is a particularly notable accomplishment for President Biden, who decided to withdraw remaining US forces and leave Afghanistan to the Taliban, relying only on 'over the horizon' counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda. This decision was criticized by many counterterrorism experts at the time, myself included. But with today’s news, Biden and his team, ably led by Liz Sherwood-Randall at the White House, will go to sleep tonight with a deep sense of vindication and take a well-deserved victory lap."