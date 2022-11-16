Republicans one seat away from winning House in U.S. midterm vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans were just one seat shy on Wednesday of securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, a midterm victory that would usher in two years of divided government after President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the Senate. The final outcome in the House hangs on tight races in states including California, with thousands of votes still being counted. Republicans have won 217 seats compared with the Democrats' 209, Edison Research projected, with 218 needed for a majority. There were only nine uncalled House contests by early Wednesday, with Repub...
Rick Perry noncommittal about Trump run: 'Show me what you got'
November 16, 2022
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who served nearly three years as U.S. Secretary of Energy under former President Donald Trump, was noncommittal about whether he would support the former president in his reelection bid during a Wednesday interview with The Texas Tribune.
Perry told the Tribune he was attending a Republican Governors Association conference on Tuesday in Orlando, where Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis was speaking, just hours before Trump announced his third bid for the White House from Mar-a-lago. Perry said he’d committed to the conference three weeks ago.
“I’m of the opinion that this will all sort itself out,” Perry said in an interview. “For me personally, it’s kind of like, show me what you got. Whether it’s Donald Trump, whether it’s DeSantis, whether it’s somebody that we haven’t seen yet.”
He added that it was still early, and after running for statewide office six times, he knows how the campaign and election processes go.
“I respect the process, and may the best person win,” Perry added. “It’s a fair and open and free for all, so it will be interesting to watch.”
Perry is Texas’ longest-serving governor, serving from 2000-15. He ran for the GOP nomination for president twice, most recently when he faced off against Trump but withdrew in September 2015. From 2017-19, Perry headed the U.S. Department of Energy and served on Trump’s cabinet.
Trump’s popularity within his party is up for debate after the midterm elections, in which candidates he endorsed underperformed. Meanwhile, DeSantis’ political star is rising after he won his reelection bid for governor in Florida by 20 points on the same night.
According to a new GOP poll, Texas Republican voters favor DeSantis over Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.
Many of Trump’s former allies have turned on him ahead of and after his campaign announcement.
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview Tuesday that voters will have “better choices” than his former ballot partner in 2024. On Wednesday morning, Mike Pompeo, who served consecutively as the director of the CIA and then the U.S. Secretary of State under Trump, tweeted that the U.S. needs leaders who aren’t “claiming victimhood.”
At the Republican Governors Association conference on Tuesday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Trump ally, received applause for criticizing Trump, blaming him for the GOP’s losses in the last three election cycles, Axios reported.
Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump also distanced herself from her father after his announcement. On Tuesday night, she posted a statement to Instagram saying she plans to support her father “outside the political arena” but will not be involved in his campaign.
These three prominent Republicans just openly declined to endorse Trump's 2024 bid
November 16, 2022
Donald Trump's Tuesday night announcement that he would run for the White House for the third presidential cycle in a row has not generated the amount of excitement that he may have hoped for as he seeks to clear the field.
"Anyone looking for Republican reactions to Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a third presidential campaign may have been surprised by the silence," The New York Times reported Wednesday. "There was, to be sure, a vocal contingent celebrating Mr. Trump’s entry into the 2024 race."
The newspaper listed Republicans including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Jim Jordan (R-OH).
"But these voices stood out precisely because so few of their colleagues echoed them," the newspaper reported. "On social media, most congressional Republicans were talking about almost anything else: inflation, border policy, NASA’s Artemis moon rocket launch, the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, the 115th anniversary of Oklahoma’s statehood, the need to recycle asphalt."
Some Republicans openly declined to endorse the former president.
Dave Price of WHO-13 in Des Moines reported GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley would not endorse Trump, saying it was a "tradition in Iowa." Price noted Grassley did endorse Bob Dole in 1996.
Punchbowl News correspondent Max Cohen reported Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott would not say if he is supporting Trump's comeback attempt.
On Wednesday, NBC News senior congressional correspondent Scott Wong asked House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he was "prepared to endorse" Trump.
When he did not answer, ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders followed-up, but McCarthy still wouldn't answer.
"You guys are crazy," the GOP Leader responded.
Listen to McCarthy below or at this link.
\u201cMcCARTHY won\u2019t say whether he\u2019ll endorse Donald Trump for president. \n\nMe: \u201cAre you prepared to endorse him [Trump]?\u201d\n\nSilence from @GOPLeader. \n\n@KFaulders: \u201cWill you endorse him?\u201d\n\nMcCarthy: \u201cYou guys are crazy\u201d\u201d— Scott Wong (@Scott Wong) 1668628153
House Democrat leads charge to bar Trump from office, citing 14th Amendment
November 16, 2022
As former President Donald Trump prepared to announce his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday, Rep. David Cicilline was circulating a letter to his fellow Democratic lawmakers calling on them to support legislation that would bar Trump from running, citing his involvement in the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Lawmakers have until Thursday at noon to sign on as original co-sponsors of the legislation, which states that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars anyone from holding public office if they, "having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States... to support the Constitution of the United States... engaged in insurrection of rebellion against the same."
Trump "forfeited his right to ever hold federal office again for leading an insurrection against the United States," the Rhode Island Democrat wrote in the Dear Colleague letter. "This language in our Constitution clearly intended to bar insurrectionists from holding high office in the United States."
Cicilline noted that hearings held by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol earlier this year demonstrated that Trump "engaged in insurrection on January 6 with the intention of overturning the lawful 2020 election results."
The committee presented evidence showing that Trump planned for thousands of his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol where lawmakers were voting on the certification of the presidential election, and that he sought to make the march to the Capitol seem spontaneous. It also showed that he watched the chaos unfolding at the Capitol on television and refused to stop the attack, which was linked to several deaths.
Cicilline's plan to introduce legislation barring Trump from holding public office follows a letter sent by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) to the former president earlier this month, in which the watchdog said it would pursue his disqualification "under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment based on your engaging in the insurrection."
"We warned him that should he decide to run again, we would be taking action to ensure the Constitution's ban on insurrectionists holding office is enforced," said CREW in a statement after Trump's announcement on Tuesday. "Now we will be. Trump made a mockery of the Constitution he swore to defend, but we will see that it is defended."
Also on Tuesday night, Free Speech for the People (FSFP) and Mi Familia Vota launched a campaign calling on secretaries of state across the U.S. to "follow the mandate of [Amendment] 14.3 and bar Trump from the ballot."
John Bonifaz, president of FSFP, thanked Cicilline for leading the push in Congress to block Trump from running, noting that "even without this legislation," state election officials are bound by law to uphold the 14th Amendment.
"Donald Trump's words and actions incited a violent riot on our nation's capital," said Héctor Sánchez Barba, executive director of Mi Familia Vota, before urging Americans to sign a petition urging officials "to uphold this critical provision."
