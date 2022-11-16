Republicans one seat away from winning House in U.S. midterm vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans were just one seat shy on Wednesday of securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, a midterm victory that would usher in two years of divided government after President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the Senate. The final outcome in the House hangs on tight races in states including California, with thousands of votes still being counted. Republicans have won 217 seats compared with the Democrats' 209, Edison Research projected, with 218 needed for a majority. There were only nine uncalled House contests by early Wednesday, with Repub...