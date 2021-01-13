Republicans want Trump to resign — but fear telling him to would only make him more obstinate: John Dean

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean suggested Republicans want President Donald Trump to resign from office — but fear asking him to do so would foreclose the possibility of him doing so.

"The New York Times is reporting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has asked others whether he should call on Trump to resign," said anchor Erin Burnett. "He's been a loyal Trump lieutenant ... how would such a thing play out now, John?"

"It's a good question," said Dean. "First of all, I don't think that Trump would entertain them coming down to tell him anything. I don't think he wants to talk about it. Secondly, there's a little historical myth in the Goldwater, Hugh Scott, John Rhodes trip to the White House to tell [Richard Nixon] it was time to leave. Well, that was their intent. When they got to the White House, the chief of staff, Al Haig, told them, don't tell him to resign. He's already agreed to do so. Doing so might make him change his mind."

"That might be a similar situation today where if somebody went down and told Trump that he should resign, it would only brace him and make him more resistant to the idea," said Dean.

