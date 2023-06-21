Rescuers race to find Titanic sub after hearing undersea sounds

By Steve Gorman and Joseph Ax (Reuters) -Rescue teams were racing on Wednesday to trace the origin of sounds heard from the depths of the North Atlantic in a search for a tourist submersible with five people on board that vanished on its descent to the century-old wreck of the Titanic. The U.S. Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches were deployed in the area where Canadian aircraft detected the undersea noises on Tuesday, as the clock ticked in the last 24 hours of the missing craft's presumed air supply. "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue," the U...