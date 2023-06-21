Rescuers race to find Titanic sub after hearing undersea sounds

By Steve Gorman and Joseph Ax (Reuters) -Rescue teams were racing on Wednesday to trace the origin of sounds heard from the depths of the North Atlantic in a search for a tourist submersible with five people on board that vanished on its descent to the century-old wreck of the Titanic. The U.S. Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches were deployed in the area where Canadian aircraft detected the undersea noises on Tuesday, as the clock ticked in the last 24 hours of the missing craft's presumed air supply. "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue," the U...
A new Florida law cracking down on undocumented immigrants, signed last month by far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to take effect on July 1, has pushed thousands of workers to flee the state.
Now even some capitalists who otherwise support DeSantis and the state's GOP-controlled House and Senate are beginning to speak out about how the law is likely to hurt their bottom lines.
As The Tallahassee Democrat reported Tuesday:
In his packing plant, Graves Williams, a lifelong Republican, proudly explained the skill, labor, and manpower needed to provide tomatoes across North America, a feat that he says wouldn't be possible without immigrant laborers.
"We all love them to death," said Williams, whose family has been farming tomatoes for decades. "We couldn't run a business without them."
Williams, the owner of Quincy Tomato Company, may soon be forced to try. Following right-wing lawmakers' passage of Senate Bill 1718, thousands of working-class immigrants, including many who are residing lawfully in the U.S., have opted to leave Florida.
The new law places harsh restrictions on undocumented immigrants. Among other things, it also requires the "repayment of certain economic development incentives" if the state, which plans to conduct random audits of businesses, "finds or is notified that an employer has knowingly employed" an undocumented immigrant without verifying their employment eligibility.
At the bill signing ceremony on May 10, DeSantis, who is now campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, slammed President Joe Biden's ostensibly lax immigration policies, saying: "We have to stop this nonsense, this is not good for our country... this is no way to run a government."
Data released earlier this month showed that unauthorized crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border fell sharply after the Biden administration imposed new asylum restrictions that went into effect when Title 42 ended on May 11. Undermining DeSantis' dubious accusation of inaction at the border, immigrant rights groups have condemned Biden's crackdown on asylum-seekers, saying the president's new ban deepens the bipartisan abandonment of international human rights law set in motion by the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, in Florida, DeSantis' xenophobic approach has sparked fears that "a labor shortage will leave crops unpicked, tourist hotels short of staff, and construction sites idle," The Tallahassee Democrat noted.
Notably, concerns are emanating from some Republican proprietors.
"How can one man pass one law and destroy all these businesses in Florida?" asked Williams.
"It's almost like he's doing it on purpose," Williams said. "I know he's doing it for politics, but the end results, it's going to be hard."
According to The Tallahassee Democrat: "Florida employers in construction, restaurants, landscaping, and many other service sectors already are struggling to fill jobs during what has been a post-pandemic, sustained stretch of low unemployment. The new immigration limits will compound that, many say."
However, the newspaper observed, many business owners still "refuse to speak publicly about the measure, fearing it could antagonize DeSantis."
From time to time, I use this column to debunk an economic myth that’s used to justify the staggering inequalities of income and wealth that characterize modern America.
Today, I’m taking on the idea that people are paid what they’re “worth.”
According to this mythology, workers at the bottom don’t deserve more than the minimum wage (the federal minimum is still $7.25 an hour — where it’s been stuck since since 2009). If they were worth more, they’d earn more.
By this logic, the typical McDonald’s worker is “worth” about $9 an hour (depending on the state and locale) while the McDonald’s CEO is “worth” the $20 million pay package he received last year.
The notion that people are paid what they’re “worth” is by now so deeply ingrained in the public consciousness that many who earn very little assume it’s their own fault they don’t earn more. That they simply lack the skills they need to be paid more.
The mythology also suggests nothing can be done to change what people are paid. It’s simply the way the free market works.
Meanwhile, according to this same view, CEOs who rake in tens of millions and Wall Street traders who rake in hundreds of millions are simply being paid what they’re “worth” because that’s what the market has dictated.
Rubbish.
The “paid what you’re worth” myth ignores power and disregards policies that have made inequality skyrocket.
Consider, for example, the demise of antitrust enforcement, which has given big corporations the power to set prices, make record profits, and reward their CEOs with unprecedented compensation.
Or the attacks on labor unions, which have reduced union membership from over a third of all private-sector workers in the 1950s to just 6 percent today, with the result that most workers have little or no bargaining power to get raises.
Or the reliance on the Fed’s monetary policy to fight inflation by raising interest rates and slowing the economy, thereby suppressing workers’ wages rather than corporate profits.
Or the ways the super-wealthy have gamed the tax system so that they now end up paying a lower tax rate than most middle-class Americans — and can pass on their wealth to heirs tax free (via the “stepped-up basis at death” rule).
All of this has resulted in a massive shift in wealth — from workers to owners.
Yet those at the top don’t want to talk about power or policy. Instead, they justify their staggering incomes in three ways:
Trickle-down economics.
They claim that their wealth trickles down to everyone else as they invest it and create jobs. But as we know, wealth at the top has soared for decades and nothing has trickled down.
The free market.
They talk about “free market” forces beyond their control. But remember, markets are created by rules. These rules don’t exist in nature; they are human creations.
The political power of the wealthy has let them change the rules for their own benefit — busting unions, monopolizing industries, and reaping big tax cuts.
Their own superior talents.
Sure, they may be talented, but this doesn’t justify the staggering sums they are now taking home relative to what they took home years ago.
The typical CEO of a big company is now raking in 399 times more than their typical employee. In 1965, the typical big company CEO took home 20 times more than their typical employee.
Nor does their talent justify the amount of wealth they will pass to heirs, much of it tax free. The biggest intergenerational transfer of wealth in history will occur over the next 25 years as the richest 1.5% of Americans hand down roughly some $36 trillion dollars to their children and grandchildren.
This doesn’t make those heirs superior. It makes them lucky.
The reality is there’s no justification for today’s extraordinary concentration of wealth at the very top. Or for how little people at the bottom are paid.
The “paid what you’re worth” myth has proven a cruelly effective way to put the blame on workers for not getting ahead while suggesting nothing can or should be done to raise their wages — giving the rich and powerful cover to rig the game for their own benefit.
It is distorting our politics, rigging our markets, and granting unprecedented power to a handful of people while millions of Americans struggle to get by.
Don’t fall for it.
Abbott vetoes bill offering new mail voting option to people with disabilities
June 21, 2023
Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have expanded vote-by-mail access for people with disabilities — specifically people who are blind or paralyzed and need assistance marking their ballot.
Advocates say Abbott’s veto of House Bill 3159 is a blow for voters with disabilities who have for years called for the Legislature to grant them a way to mark their mail-in ballots without having to rely on anyone else.
Co-authored by state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, and state Rep. John H. Bucy III, D-Austin, the bill would have allowed voters who need help casting a ballot, such as people who are visually impaired or are paralyzed, to do so “privately and securely” by requesting an electronic ballot and using a computer to mark their choices. The bill still would have required those voters to print out, sign and return their ballots by mail.
Similar bills had been filed since 2019 without success. This was the first time a bill of its kind made it to the governor’s desk.
In a resolution explaining his veto Saturday, Abbott called the intent of the bill “laudable” but said the bill does not limit the use of an electronic and accessible ballot by mail only to voters with disabilities. He says the bill would allow “any voter who qualifies to vote by mail to receive a ballot electronically.”
But some policy experts and voting rights advocates say Abbott is incorrect.
The bill requires voters who want to vote by mail using the electronically delivered accessible ballot to affirm they “have a sickness or physical condition preventing them from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or injuring [their] health.”
“Greg Abbott either didn’t read this bill closely enough to understand what it really does or is deliberately working to make it harder for Texans with disabilities to vote,” Katya Ehresman, the voting rights program manager for Common Cause Texas, said in a statement.
Leach declined to comment on the veto Tuesday. Bucy described the veto as surprising and disheartening, adding that he and Leach worked through the legislative session to add the kind of restrictions that Abbott now says are missing.
“I think the governor got it wrong, not just on the interpretation of the bill but also just got it wrong on the opportunity to pass some really forward-thinking policy,” he said.
Abbott did sign a bill that improves in-person voting for those with disabilities or mobility problems, allowing them to skip the line at their polling location and requiring polling places to designate more than one parking space for curbside voting.
But advocates who have long fought for more access to mail ballots for voters with disabilities were disappointed and frustrated by his veto of HB 3159, which passed both legislative chambers with strong bipartisan support.
“This is giving people the exact same opportunity and access as anyone else. Everyone else that votes now has the right to a secret ballot, and voters with disabilities, too, should have that right,” Chase Bearden, deputy executive director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities, told Votebeat. “It is time. We can’t wait until the next session to do this.”
The veto by Abbott, who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, also came as a surprise after members of his own Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities spoke in support of the bill in April. The committee, formed by members appointed by Abbott, makes recommendations to the governor and Legislature on disability issues, promotes compliance with disability-related laws and promotes a network of local committees doing similar work, among other duties.
Under current law, voters with disabilities who need help casting a ballot are the only group of voters who, if they wish to vote independently, must do so using an accessible voting machine at a polling location. Current Texas law already restricts who can vote by mail to people who are 65 and older, people with a physical disability, those expecting to give birth three weeks before or after Election Day, people who are away from the county during early voting or on Election Day and people who are in jail but otherwise eligible. The mail-in ballots have to be marked, signed and returned by mail or in person.
Conservative activists opposed the bill, saying they feared it would lead to mail ballot fraud, although there’s no evidence to support that. Others who submitted public comments online said the bill was “a trojan horse bill that will open up remote electronic voting.” Some of the same people who opposed the bill during legislative debate also called on Abbott to veto it.
A revival of the bill is unlikely, said Daniel Griffith, senior policy director at Secure Democracy USA. Abbott himself would have to call the Legislature into a special session on the issue to do so.
Griffith said the bill’s restrictive language is why it garnered enough bipartisan support to make it through the legislative process. It’s unclear whether Abbott expressed his concerns to Leach or Bucy ahead of his veto.
“Given that clearly this was the result of bipartisan compromise, I’m sure that the authors and the various sponsors of the bill would definitely have listened and been responsive to anything the governor might have had to say,” Griffith said.
Natalia Contreras covers election administration and voting access for Votebeat in partnership with the Texas Tribune. Contact Natalia at ncontreras@votebeat.org.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.
