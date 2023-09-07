Rescuers racing to retrieve sick American from Turkish cave; stuck inside since Saturday

Mark Dickey (Facebook)
An American cave rescuer has himself been stuck in a cave since Saturday, after falling ill while traveling in Turkey. More than 150 rescuers are involved in the “complex” operation to save Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission. He began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding during a research mission in the Morca Cave, located in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Dickey, described as “a highly trained caver and a cave rescuer,” was part of a team attempting to locate and chart a new passage through the cave, which is the third-deepest in Turkey, acc...