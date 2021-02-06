Rescuers seek two missing after early morning blast rocks Bordeaux
Explosion in France - Firefighters work at the site of an explosion in a building in the Chartrons district, at least three people injured and two people were missing. The explosion may have been caused by gas in a car repair shop, the Sud Ouest newspaper reported. - Mehdi Fedouach/AFP/dpa

At least two people were missing, and one taken to hospital with injuries, in the French city of Bordeaux on Saturday after an early-morning explosion that may have been caused by an accident at a car mechanic's shop, according to French media. Confusion reigned at the scene. Even as Delphine Balsa, a prefecture official, said on French media that a search was on for two missing, other reports trickled in that one person had already been found. There were reports of one 89-year-old with heavy injuries, but also multiple people suffering from shock and injuries. The blast occurred around 8 am (...