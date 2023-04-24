Researchers discover two psychological traits that connect narcissism to sadism

At the same time, Republicans are calling for drastic budget cuts to the federal government, claiming that they will not support the increase in the debt ceiling if it isn't done. In the "wall" bill, the third section says, "to carry out this section, the Secretary shall expend all unexpired funds appropriated or explicitly obligated for the construction of the border wall that were appropriated or obligated as the case may be, for use beginning on Oct. 1, 2019."

There was $5 billion allocated to the project. Some of the unused panels weren't put up by the federal government due to Biden's halt on the fence. In fact, Texas got more than 1,700 unused panels and has been handling them.

In July 2021, Donald Trump was no longer president, still he went to the border in Texas to celebrate his wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that he said was nearly finished. With 31 fellow Republican lawmakers, Trump pointed to the section he said was the only piece left.

"Within two months, everything could have been completed, not sitting there rotting and rusting. It would have been perfecto. It was all set," Trump said.

He went on to say that before leaving office, his wall only needed a few final touches, which is false. In fact, a New York Times analysis revealed Trump's administration built less than a quarter of the 2,000-mile border fence he promised was built. About only 450 miles of the fence was erected. Most of it was in places where the fence already existed.

"They were supposed to paint the wall. They aren't even doing that. They've got to get a coat of paint on the wall. Believe it or not, it does rust. Maybe that's what they like. Let it rust, let it rot," Trump added.

In 2019, Trump bragged about his border wall to children at the Easter Egg Roll.

“Oh, it’s happening, it’s being built now,” Trump told a group of children while coloring, TIME reported. “Here’s a young guy just said ‘keep building that wall.’ Do you believe it? He’s going to be a conservative someday."





Read the legislation here.