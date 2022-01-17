Researchers zeroing in on COVID-related loss of smell and taste
A health worker carries out an olfactory test to monitor smell loss to a resident in Altos de San Lorenzo neighborhood, near the city of La Plata, Argentina, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Researchers may have narrowed down the reason some people who contract COVID-19 lose their sense of smell and taste. A new study published in the journal Nature Genetics points to damaged cells in the olfactory epithelium, a part of the nose that traps odor molecules and submits a response to the brain, as the likely culprit. However, that’s not the end of the mystery. “Early data suggests that supporting cells of the olfactory epithelium are the ones mostly being infected by the virus, and presumably this leads to the death of the neurons themselves,” Dr. Justin Turner, an associate professor...