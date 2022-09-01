Residents in Mississippi's capital told to keep their mouths closed in shower amid water crisis
Personnel and equipment from the Mississippi National Guard organize inside of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in response to the water crisis on Sept. 1, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi. - Brad Vest/Getty Images North America/TNS

The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city has become so dire that residents are being told to shower with cold water — and to keep their mouths shut while they do it. The director of health protection for the Mississippi State Department of Health, Jim Craig, issued the recommendation on Wednesday for residents in Jackson, who have been living with little to no water flowing from their faucets for the last four days. He said that while it is still safe to bathe in the water, people should not “open your mouth while you’re in the shower.” Craig also warned residents to keep their pets away...