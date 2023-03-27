'Rethuglicans': TN Sen. slammed for projecting GOP 'ban' policies onto Democrats

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) took the act of projecting to a new level by suggesting Democrats recently discovered the words "ban" and "control," and complaining the party tends to overuse the terms.

The senator tweeted, "The Democrats simply can't help themselves; the words "ban" and "control" have entered their daily vocabulary."

Blackburn's comment comes just days after House Republicans passed the "Parents' Bill of Rights," which will likely lead to "book bans and targeting of LGBTQ children."

Additionally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has led the charge among GOPers when it comes to banning rights — passing the "Don't Say Gay" bill, and "by banning an advance placement course on Black studies from Florida high schools."

The right-wing senator's assertion led to a wave of responses, encouraging the lawmaker to, perhaps, look in the mirror.

Anita Creamer: "You and your GOP friends want to ban books, vaccines, abortion, LGBTQ rights and on and on."

@techandtrading: "How about them books that the FL gov is banning? Are you now saying he's a dem? I'm so confused by you GOP'ers."

@GrampAntifa: "Like how you want to 'ban' TikTok?"

@Gardendelightfu: "Who is the one banning books, banning what words can't even be used in schools, banning what private businesses can do? Not Democrats."

@u_rocks4: Unbelievable projection! The sheer audacity and gall!"



@TJWbrk: "What in the world are you talking about!? Republicans are banning books & drag shows left & right. Republicans are controlling women's bodies & the healthcare of our trans brothers & sisters. You’re being so divisive by spreading these lies & false narratives to stay in power."

Pamela Castellana: "Perhaps you should visit the Republican controlled Florida legislative session @MarshaBlackburn University tenure? Banned. Open primaries? Banned. Uni majors like Women's studies? Banned. Non partisan elections? Banned. All Rep. All overreach."

@debestridge: "Usually pertaining to Rethuglicans………"

Rights'@camannwordsmith: "Every accusation is a confession"

