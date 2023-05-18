Paul Simon contemplates mortality and God on 'Seven Psalms,' his dream-inspired new album that isn't an 'album'

Paul Simon performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York City. - John Lamparski/Getty Images North America/TNS
Paul Simon, "Seven Psalms" (Owl Records/Sony Legacy)The sounds of silence ring loud and clear on the intensely contemplative "Seven Psalms," Paul Simon's often whisper-soft new album that is not — he maintains — an album in the conventional sense of the word. Make that hushed and clear. This seven-song collection revels in melancholic understatement and gentle nuances as the legendary troubadour explores themes of mortality and spirituality, joy and dread, the past and present, the unknown future, and a clock that — for this 81-year-old music legend in the autumn of his years — ticks louder ea...