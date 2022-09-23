Right-wing individuals are more likely to fall for political bullshit, according to new research

Politically conservative individuals tend to be slightly more receptive to political bullshit, according to new research that examined participants from three different countries. The study, which examined “statements of political content that intend to persuade voters, but are so vague and broad that they are essentially meaningless,” has been published in the Journal of Social and Political Psychology. Vukasin Gligoric, the corresponding author of the study and a PhD candidate at the University of Amsterdam, said he was motivated to investigate the topic of political bullshit for two primary...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Trump-loving candidate's homophobic secret Twitter account exposed — earning a rebuke from Utah GOP
September 23, 2022
A Utah Republican candidate was exposed for operating a Twitter account attacking women and LGBTQ people and spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories.
Trevor Lee, who defeated longtime Rep. Steve Handy in the Utah House District 16 primary, admitted to operating the since-deleted @ballinlee account using the screen name "Truth seeker," which made false and offensive claims about LGBTQ people, after the Salt Lake City Tribune discovered his involvement and asked him for comment.
“The world we live in now," Lee said about disabling the account. "I can say something that I may not think is controversial, but the world is changing to a point where it thinks it is.”
Lee used the account to attack Republican Gov. Spencer Cox “spineless” for defending transgender girls in sports and calling Brigham Young University was a “progressive cesspool” that “needs to be cleansed,” and he frequently used homophobic and transphobic slurs -- and fellow Republicans called him out after the revelation.
IN OTHER NEWS: Insiders fear Letitia James is set to inflict 'the biggest political damage' to Trump with GOP voters
“Presenting one face publicly while posting demeaning comments behind a hidden Twitter account is disrespectful to the people and the electoral process,” said Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville). “I am deeply disappointed that a candidate for the Utah House of Representatives did not have this same commitment to transparency.”
House majority leader Mike Schultz (R-Hooper) said it was inappropriate for lawmakers and candidates to hide behind anonymous online personas, making a reference to Sen. Mitt Romney's former anonymous Twitter account.
"These private, anonymous tweets in no way reflect the values of the House of Representatives or the majority caucus," Schultz said. "We collectively shake our heads at these types of ‘Pierre DeLecto-type’ Twitter accounts, meant to conceal a person’s identity and convey statements or observations that the author would not want to openly stand by."
Lee previously apologized for referring to transgender people as "trannies" during a podcast earlier this year, and insisted he wasn't aware the term was considered a slur.
“It’s a word that I’ve used in pop culture [and] that I’ve used my whole life – and that’s not an excuse – but I know it’s something now that others may feel strongly about, so I’ve erased it from my vocabulary," Lee said at the time. "It’s gone."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Depression forms, forecast to turn into Hurricane Hermine. South Florida in the cone
September 23, 2022
MIAMI — A tropical depression formed Friday morning in the hot waters of the Caribbean, a system that the National Hurricane Center expects to significantly strengthen and make landfall somewhere in Florida around Wednesday — potentially as a Category 2 hurricane. Exactly where is the big question and concern, with nearly the entire peninsula potentially at risk. The first cone of concern is pointed near Fort Myers, but forecasters caution that the initial track could change. The National Hurricane Center forecasts tropical depression nine to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Friday. I...
Insiders fear Letitia James is set to inflict 'the biggest political damage' to Trump with GOP voters: report
September 23, 2022
According to a report from the Washington Post on Donald Trump's exploding "legal perils," some advisers in the former president's circle are fretting New York Attorney General Letitia James may be inflicting reputational damage to Trump by exposing him as quite a bit less wealthy than he has convinced his fans he is.
As the report notes, Trump has numerous legal problems that are buffeting him from all sides, including a grand jury in Georgia looking into election fraud accusations, the DOJ battling the president over the theft of secret documents that could lead to an indictment under the Espionage Act or obstruction charges and the charges James made this week about real estate fraud.
As the Post reports, "Trump now has more than a dozen lawyers working on various probes against him, with financial support for their efforts coming from both the Republican National Committee and his political committee, Save America. There are separate sets of lawyers for each of the investigations. His political team has tried to cheer him up at times with positive tweets and other conservative news articles that he shares through his PAC’s website."
According to one associate, "He just rolls on and acts like all these things, at least to everyone around him, aren’t slowing him down.”
RELATED: Trump facing two major obstacles to announcing 2024 campaign: report
However, that hasn't kept his inner circle from worrying about the reality of the situation they all find themselves in.
"Among Trump’s advisers, the Jan. 6 investigation from the Justice Department and the Mar-a-Lago document probe are widely viewed as the most wide-ranging and perilous to Trump and his inner circle," the report states before adding, "But some advisers fear the biggest political damage could be done by James, as his wealth has long been part of his mystique to Republican voters."
Earlier this year, CNN reported that more and more questions were being raised about Trump's actual wealth, with political analysis Chris Cillizza recalling the former president made "his wealth front and center" when he first announced his 2016 presidential bid.
At that time, Trump stated, "I mean, part of the beauty of me is that I’m very rich. So if I need $600 million, I can put $600 million myself. That’s a huge advantage. I must tell you, that’s a huge advantage over the other candidates.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}