Rikers doctors accused of causing detainee’s death by botching drug withdrawal plan

Malcolm Boatwright's mother, Lashawn, poses with a portrait of him. - Emma Seiwell/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — A new lawsuit claims city doctors botched a plan to ease a Rikers Island detainee with psychiatric issues off prescription drugs, causing a catastrophic seizure from withdrawal that led him to die. Doctors with Correctional Health Services put Malcolm Boatwright, 28, on the withdrawal plan in November 2021 in an attempt to taper his body’s chemical dependency on clonazepam — a member of the benzodiazepine family of drugs that includes Xanax. Benzodiazepines are used to treat anxiety, seizures and severe insomnia. Three weeks later — on Dec. 7, 2021, after he supposedly completed the...