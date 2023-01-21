Kyle Rittenhouse blames 'woke mob' for cancellation of Vegas event

After expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a "rally against censorship" event that was to be held at a Texas brewery towards the end of January, Kyle Rittenhouse has been hit with another shut down that he blames on the "woke mob."

On Wednesday, The Oak Room at the Venetian casino's Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas had an event sponsored by the National Association for Gun Rights on the books, but chose to wipe it from their itinerary after it was promoted by Rittenhouse, according to Huffpost.

During an interview with Sebastian Gorka on the America First podcast, Rittenhouse discussed the Vegas cancellation saying "The Oak Room room at the Venetian canceled us and bent to the woke mob saying we aren't going to host you guys anymore."

In their coverage of the now canceled event, local network Fox 5 described it as a "first come, first serve" event with an open bar and food that was to be a "private reception" to coincide with the Shot Show convention.

In a statement provided to Fox 5 by a spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes they say "Our tenant informed us that they have canceled the event. We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property's core event guidelines."

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in 2021 after pleading guilty to fatally shooting two men and seriously wounding another during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wis, has made a personal platform out of the tragedy, positioning himself as a hero because of his actions during that protest.

While the earlier cancellation at the Texas brewery has now been rescheduled, and Rittenhouse still managed to meet with people in Vegas at a NAGR booth set up at a different location, he expressed bitterness over the flip flop while on Gorka's podcast.

"It's just because of my name and they're just being unfair and biased," said Rittenhouse.