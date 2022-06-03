Robb Elementary teacher who police incorrectly claimed left door open is ‘heartbroken,’ lawyer says
Police officers speak near a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 27, 2022. - Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

A Texas teacher already reeling after the mass shooting inside Robb Elementary has been made to feel all the more devastated by authorities who incorrectly stated she propped open a door that allowed the gunman to enter the school. “It’s traumatic for her when it’s insinuated that she’s involved, the door open,” attorney Don Flanary, who represents the unidentified educator, told ABC News. “She’s heartbroken.” In the moments before the massacre on May 24, Flanary said the teacher walked outside to meet a colleague dropping her off some food, briefly propping open a door leading back inside the...