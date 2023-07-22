Rock band The 1975's set stopped in Malaysia after onstage kiss

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The British pop rock band The 1975 had its set at a Malaysian music festival cut short on Friday night after frontman Matty Healy kissed a male bandmate onstage and criticised the country's anti-LGBT laws. Homosexuality is a crime in Muslim-majority Malaysia. Rights groups have warned of growing intolerance against the country's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. In videos posted on social media, Healy was seen kissing bassist Ross MacDonald after giving a profanity-laden speech to the audience at the Kuala Lumpur music festival Good Vibes, in which he crit...