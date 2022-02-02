Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees include Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Beck
Dolly Parton singing Jolene on the Porter Wagoner Show 1974 (Screen Grab)

After decades of too often slighting female artists, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is seeking to make up for lost time for the second year in a row. The 2022 list of nominees, announced Wednesday morning, includes Dolly Parton and Carly Simon, both on the ballot for the first time, along with repeat nominees Dionne Warwick, Kate Bush, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics, the long-defunct U.K. duo headed by vocal powerhouse Annie Lennox. Parton is in a rare class. Fewer than a dozen other country music artists have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Only one of them, Brenda Lee, was also a ...